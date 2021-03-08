Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -6.90%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU), which is $15.21 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.54 after opening rate of $15.40 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.88 before closing at $15.26.

Recently in News on February 2, 2021, Lufax Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results. Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lufax Holding Ltd shares are logging -24.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.56 and $20.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6265569 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) recorded performance in the market was 7.11%, having the revenues showcasing 0.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.21B, as it employees total of 84830 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Lufax Holding Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LU is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.52.

Technical breakdown of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

Raw Stochastic average of Lufax Holding Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.91%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Lufax Holding Ltd, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.11%. The shares increased approximately by 1.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.73% during last recorded quarter.