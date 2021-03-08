Here is why AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.26%

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is priced at $56.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $51.06 and reached a high price of $51.39, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $50.80. The stock touched a low price of $47.93.

Recently in News on March 2, 2021, AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing. AerCap Holdings N.V. (“AerCap”) (NYSE: AER) today announced it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in accordance with United States requirements. AerCap’s Form 20-F can be accessed on the “Investors” section of its website at www.aercap.com, as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Interested parties may also request a complimentary paper copy of the filing by contacting AerCap at contact@aercap.com. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

AerCap Holdings N.V. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $58.47 on 03/08/21, with the lowest value was $37.29 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) full year performance was 6.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AerCap Holdings N.V. shares are logging 10.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 444.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.42 and $51.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2214565 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) recorded performance in the market was 11.45%, having the revenues showcasing 33.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.94B, as it employees total of 377 workers.

Specialists analysis on AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the AerCap Holdings N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 39.87, with a change in the price was noted +28.72. In a similar fashion, AerCap Holdings N.V. posted a movement of +104.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,759,784 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AER is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.24.

Trends and Technical analysis: AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

Raw Stochastic average of AerCap Holdings N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.52%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 70.58%, alongside a boost of 6.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.90% during last recorded quarter.