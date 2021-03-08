Gear up for the change! Crexendo Inc. (CXDO) has hit the volume of 77093

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Crexendo Inc. (CXDO), which is $7.21 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.33 after opening rate of $5.98 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.8801 before closing at $6.28.

Recently in News on March 8, 2021, Crexendo Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire NetSapiens. Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NetSapiens, Inc. You can read further details here

Crexendo Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.38 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $5.51 for the same time period, recorded on 02/26/21.

Crexendo Inc. (CXDO) full year performance was 40.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Crexendo Inc. shares are logging -43.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 140.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.00 and $12.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 77093 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Crexendo Inc. (CXDO) recorded performance in the market was -9.38%, having the revenues showcasing -8.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 107.07M, as it employees total of 55 workers.

Analysts verdict on Crexendo Inc. (CXDO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Crexendo Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.67, with a change in the price was noted +1.71. In a similar fashion, Crexendo Inc. posted a movement of +31.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 48,823 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CXDO is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Crexendo Inc. (CXDO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Crexendo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.46%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Crexendo Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.24%, alongside a boost of 40.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.59% during last recorded quarter.