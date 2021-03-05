Why is Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) up 36.19% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) was valued at $15.02. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.80 while reaching the peak value of $14.97 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.00. The stock current value is $13.66.

Recently in News on February 23, 2021, Hyliion Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), parent company of Hyliion Inc. and a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. You can read further details here

Hyliion Holdings Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.25 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $13.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/04/21.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) full year performance was 36.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares are logging -76.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.50 and $58.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8265410 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) recorded performance in the market was -17.11%, having the revenues showcasing -28.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.35B, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.53, with a change in the price was noted -17.29. In a similar fashion, Hyliion Holdings Corp. posted a movement of -55.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,130,428 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HYLN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

Raw Stochastic average of Hyliion Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.95%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Hyliion Holdings Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.11%, alongside a boost of 36.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.59% during last recorded quarter.