Why is Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) down -37.13% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) was valued at $1.54. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.44 while reaching the peak value of $1.4989 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.22. The stock current value is $1.27.

Recently in News on February 25, 2021, Borqs Technologies Completes $20 Million Private Placement to Support Growth. Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, the “Company”), a global provider of embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT), reported today that the Company has signed agreements with institutional and individual investors on February 25, 2021 for sale of $20 million in convertible notes. The notes are due in two years, have an annual interest rate of 8%, convertible into ordinary shares of Borqs at 10% discount from the market price and has 90% warrant coverage with the warrants exercisable at 110% of the conversion price. One-third of the notes are sold at the execution of definitive agreements and two-thirds of the notes will be sold upon the satisfaction of certain conditions, including effectiveness of a registration statement to be filed by the Company by April 15, 2021. Proceeds will be used for the procurement of orders the Company expects to receive from its customers this year and also for development of the next generation 5G products. You can read further details here

Borqs Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) full year performance was -37.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borqs Technologies Inc. shares are logging -84.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.81 and $8.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8265970 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) recorded performance in the market was 28.69%, having the revenues showcasing 17.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 58.15M, as it employees total of 556 workers.

The Analysts eye on Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Borqs Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2921, with a change in the price was noted +0.2200. In a similar fashion, Borqs Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +20.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,642,074 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Raw Stochastic average of Borqs Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.21%.

Considering, the past performance of Borqs Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.82%, alongside a downfall of -37.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -23.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by -8.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.59% during last recorded quarter.