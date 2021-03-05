Why is Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) down -17.07% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY). It is currently valued at $3.45. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.6295, after setting-off with the price of $3.30. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.06 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.26.

Recently in News on February 23, 2021, Amplify Energy Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call. Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that it will report fourth quarter 2020 financial and operating results before the U.S financial markets open on March 11, 2021. Following the announcement, management will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss the Company’s results. Interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing (833) 883-4379 (Conference ID: 3731609) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call or via the internet at www.amplifyenergy.com. A replay of the call will be available on Amplify’s website or by phone at (855) 859-2056 (Conference ID: 3731609) for a fourteen-day period following the call. You can read further details here

Amplify Energy Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.63 on 03/04/21, with the lowest value was $1.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) full year performance was -17.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amplify Energy Corp. shares are logging -20.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 600.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.49 and $4.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1448697 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) recorded performance in the market was 163.36%, having the revenues showcasing 225.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 135.27M, as it employees total of 230 workers.

Specialists analysis on Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Amplify Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.60, with a change in the price was noted +2.58. In a similar fashion, Amplify Energy Corp. posted a movement of +296.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,194,498 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMPY is recording 67.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 66.38.

Trends and Technical analysis: Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Raw Stochastic average of Amplify Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.21%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 163.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 187.50%, alongside a downfall of -17.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 69.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 225.47% during last recorded quarter.