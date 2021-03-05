U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.77

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) is priced at $1.48 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.63 and reached a high price of $1.69, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.66. The stock touched a low price of $1.30.

Recently in News on February 23, 2021, U.S. Well Services Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement. U.S. Well Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: USWS) (the “Company”), a market leader in electric fracture stimulation services, today announced that it received written notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on February 22, 2021 confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Rule”) and that it is in compliance with other applicable requirements as required for listing on the Nasdaq. Accordingly, the Panel has determined to continue the listing of the Company’s securities on Nasdaq. You can read further details here

U.S. Well Services Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.3700 on 02/18/21, with the lowest value was $0.3820 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) full year performance was 14.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, U.S. Well Services Inc. shares are logging -56.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 539.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $3.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5783732 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) recorded performance in the market was 257.23%, having the revenues showcasing 268.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 114.55M, as it employees total of 871 workers.

The Analysts eye on U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the U.S. Well Services Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7336, with a change in the price was noted +1.1586. In a similar fashion, U.S. Well Services Inc. posted a movement of +360.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,446,193 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS)

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Well Services Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.46%.

Considering, the past performance of U.S. Well Services Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 257.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 438.38%, alongside a boost of 14.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 62.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 268.25% during last recorded quarter.