Time to Buy Beat-Down ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET). It is currently valued at $2.46. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.00, after setting-off with the price of $2.95. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.31 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.05.

Recently in News on February 19, 2021, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Announces the Closing of $18.7 Million Registered Direct Offering. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) (“ZW Data” or the “Company”), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing and data analytics and other value-added services company, today announced the closing on February 18, 2021 of its previously announced registered direct offering of 5,212,000 shares of common stock at a per share price of $3.59 and the concurrent private placement to the same investors of warrants to purchase up to 2,606,000 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $3.59 per share. The warrants have a term of three and one-half years and were issued pursuant to an exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.19 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.33 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) full year performance was 122.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares are logging -60.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 355.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $6.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2976312 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) recorded performance in the market was 82.22%, having the revenues showcasing 46.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 80.44M, as it employees total of 449 workers.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.05, with a change in the price was noted +0.93. In a similar fashion, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +60.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,857,188 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNET is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.66%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 82.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 66.22%, alongside a boost of 122.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -23.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.87% during last recorded quarter.