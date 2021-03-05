Time to Buy Beat-Down Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD). It is currently valued at $7.54. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.52, after setting-off with the price of $7.49. Company’s stock value dipped to $7.19 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.37.

Recently in News on March 1, 2021, Celyad Oncology Announces March 2021 Conference Schedule. Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that the company plans to participate at the following virtual investor conferences in March 2021:. You can read further details here

Celyad Oncology SA had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.26 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $7.19 for the same time period, recorded on 03/04/21.

Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) full year performance was -24.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Celyad Oncology SA shares are logging -42.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.10 and $13.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 33362 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) recorded performance in the market was -5.51%, having the revenues showcasing -23.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

The Analysts eye on Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Celyad Oncology SA a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.29, with a change in the price was noted -1.86. In a similar fashion, Celyad Oncology SA posted a movement of -19.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,068 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD)

Raw Stochastic average of Celyad Oncology SA in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.89%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.89%.

Considering, the past performance of Celyad Oncology SA, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.17%, alongside a downfall of -24.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -4.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.57% during last recorded quarter.