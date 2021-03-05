Time to Buy Beat-Down Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) was valued at $12.40. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.04 while reaching the peak value of $13.42 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.15. The stock current value is $12.87.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, Battalion Oil Corporation Provides Financial Update. Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its financial position. In December, the Company completed the previously disclosed sale of certain of its Northern West Quito Assets to Point Energy Partners Operating, LLC for cash proceeds of $26.3 million, subject to customary post-closing adjustments. The divested Northern West Quito Assets accounted for less than 5% of the Company’s average daily net oil production during the quarter ended September 30, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $31.6 million of liquidity consisting of $27.3 million available under its revolving line of credit and $4.3 million of cash on hand. You can read further details here

Battalion Oil Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.41 on 03/04/21, with the lowest value was $7.03 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) full year performance was 49.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Battalion Oil Corporation shares are logging -4.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 472.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.25 and $13.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 35686 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) recorded performance in the market was 49.40%, having the revenues showcasing 65.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 210.43M, as it employees total of 69 workers.

Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Battalion Oil Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.30, with a change in the price was noted +5.31. In a similar fashion, Battalion Oil Corporation posted a movement of +70.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,056 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BATL is recording 1.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.17.

Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Battalion Oil Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.57%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Battalion Oil Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 55.00%, alongside a boost of 49.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by 55.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 65.33% during last recorded quarter.