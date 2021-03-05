Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (SPRQ) was up 5.78%

At the end of the latest market close, Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (SPRQ) was valued at $10.21. The stock current value is $10.80.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Spartan Acquisition Corp. II shares are logging -35.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.19 and $16.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2211632 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (SPRQ) recorded performance in the market was -2.79%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 372.60M.

The Analysts eye on Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (SPRQ)

Technical rundown of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (SPRQ)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.80%.

Considering, the past performance of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.79%. The shares -3.05% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.12% in the period of the last 30 days.