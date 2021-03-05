Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) was down -6.93%

At the end of the latest market close, Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) was valued at $30.44. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $29.15 while reaching the peak value of $30.2973 and lowest value recorded on the day was $25.791. The stock current value is $28.33.

Recently in News on February 25, 2021, Skillz Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results. Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform connecting players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on March 10, 2021 after the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Skillz Inc. shares are logging -38.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 188.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.81 and $46.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18923974 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) recorded performance in the market was 41.65%, having the revenues showcasing 88.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.26B, as it employees total of 211 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Skillz Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.65, with a change in the price was noted +15.84. In a similar fashion, Skillz Inc. posted a movement of +126.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,864,816 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Skillz Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.97%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Skillz Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.65%. The shares increased approximately by -6.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 88.87% during last recorded quarter.