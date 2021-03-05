Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) was up 14.66%

At the end of the latest market close, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) was valued at $2.08. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.21 while reaching the peak value of $2.23 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.02. The stock current value is $2.38.

Recently in News on March 5, 2021, Meten EdtechX Reports a 591% Increase in Gross Billing of its Junior ELT Business in February 2021. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, today reported that the Company recorded a 591% increase in gross billing of its Junior ELT business in February compared to the same period last year. The Company also registered a single-day sales record on February 27, 2021. These numbers confirm that the Company’s rapid growth trajectory seems to be back to pre-pandemic growth. You can read further details here

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.27 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $1.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) full year performance was -79.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. shares are logging -90.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.71 and $24.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13618776 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) recorded performance in the market was 4.00%, having the revenues showcasing -26.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 101.98M, as it employees total of 5491 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.59, with a change in the price was noted -1.61. In a similar fashion, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. posted a movement of -40.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,370,993 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX)

Raw Stochastic average of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.12%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -75.24%, alongside a downfall of -79.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.76% during last recorded quarter.