Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ), which is $0.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.02 after opening rate of $1.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.82 before closing at $1.03.

Recently in News on March 3, 2021, Kelso Technologies Inc.: Contract Termination. Kelso Technologies Inc. (“Kelso” or the “Company”), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) announces that the Company has terminated the Technology Development Agreement with the service provider, G & J Technologies Inc. and inventor/innovator Gebhard Wager which has served as the development agreement for the Company’s KXI Suspension. You can read further details here

Kelso Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4800 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $0.5293 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) full year performance was 16.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kelso Technologies Inc. shares are logging -42.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.44 and $1.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5506855 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) recorded performance in the market was 55.96%, having the revenues showcasing 73.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.09M.

Analysts verdict on Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kelso Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6868, with a change in the price was noted +0.3200. In a similar fashion, Kelso Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +60.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,023,284 in trading volumes.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Kelso Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.47%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Kelso Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.09%, alongside a boost of 16.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 73.43% during last recorded quarter.