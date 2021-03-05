Reasons Why Long-term Faith on AMTD International Inc. (HKIB) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AMTD International Inc. (HKIB), which is $5.58 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.20 after opening rate of $5.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.2601 before closing at $4.76.

Recently in News on January 22, 2021, AMTD International Completed Its Auditor Rotation Process and Appointed Deloitte as Its Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. AMTD International Inc. (“AMTD International” or “the Company”), a NYSE and SGX-ST dual-listed company, a subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited (“AMTD Group”), a leading comprehensive financial services conglomerate, today announced that, effective on January 22, 2021, the Company has engaged Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu (“Deloitte”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, to rotate out Ernst & Young (“EY”). This change was initiated, supervised and approved by the Audit Committee of the Board to conform with international best practices on auditor independence. EY has served as the independent auditor for AMTD Group and its subsidiaries for six consecutive years. The Company’s appointment of Deloitte as its independent registered public accounting firm is in line with the auditor rotation policy of AMTD Group which covers all of its subsidiaries, including the Company. You can read further details here

AMTD International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.60 on 01/15/21, with the lowest value was $4.26 for the same time period, recorded on 03/04/21.

AMTD International Inc. (HKIB) full year performance was -44.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMTD International Inc. shares are logging -66.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.26 and $16.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 618871 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMTD International Inc. (HKIB) recorded performance in the market was -27.88%, having the revenues showcasing -28.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.17B, as it employees total of 40 workers.

Specialists analysis on AMTD International Inc. (HKIB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AMTD International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.51, with a change in the price was noted -1.73. In a similar fashion, AMTD International Inc. posted a movement of -24.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 19,378 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HKIB is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: AMTD International Inc. (HKIB)

Raw Stochastic average of AMTD International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.38%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.44%, alongside a downfall of -44.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.31% during last recorded quarter.