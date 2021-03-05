LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) is on the roll with an average volume of 13.91M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA). It is currently valued at $1.20. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.40, after setting-off with the price of $1.36. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.15 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.43.

Recently in News on February 22, 2021, Borqs Technologies Eliminated All Debt Owed to its Senior Lender. Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, the “Company”), a global provider of embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT), reported today that the Company as previously disclosed that the Company has entered into agreements dated December 14, 2020 with its senior lender and LMFA Financing LLC (“LMFA”), a Florida limited liability company and wholly owned subsidiary of LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), in which LMFA will purchase approximately $18 million of debt in tranches. As of February 10, 2021, LMFA has completed the purchase of $18.23 million of principal, accrued interest and applicable fees (the “Debt”), converted into and sold all 22.73 million shares of the Company’s ordinary shares. With the Company settling another $1.27 million of Debt directly with the senior lender by the issuance of 1.51 million shares on February 17, 2021 which the senior lender subsequently sold, the Company’s defaulted Debts with the senior lender totaling $19.5 million have been eliminated. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

LM Funding America Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.7000 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.6410 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) full year performance was 44.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LM Funding America Inc. shares are logging -75.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 300.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $4.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2503614 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) recorded performance in the market was 79.10%, having the revenues showcasing 51.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.27M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Analysts verdict on LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LM Funding America Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0922, with a change in the price was noted +0.5743. In a similar fashion, LM Funding America Inc. posted a movement of +91.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,796,666 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LMFA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of LM Funding America Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.32%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of LM Funding America Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 79.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 91.24%, alongside a boost of 44.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -25.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.90% during last recorded quarter.