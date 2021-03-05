Here is why Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) recent weekly performance of -23.63% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) was valued at $1.67. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.65 while reaching the peak value of $1.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.30. The stock current value is $1.39.

Recently in News on March 1, 2021, Safe-T Launches Next Generation ZoneZero™ v5.0, the Most Advanced Zero Trust Network Access Solution in the Market. Safe-T’s Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Solution Unifies All Access Scenarios for External and Internal Users & Dramatically Lowers Business-Critical IT Expenses. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Safe-T Group Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9800 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $1.3000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/04/21.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) full year performance was -14.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Safe-T Group Ltd shares are logging -67.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $4.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1515515 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) recorded performance in the market was -2.11%, having the revenues showcasing 29.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.94M, as it employees total of 36 workers.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Safe-T Group Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3834, with a change in the price was noted +0.3300. In a similar fashion, Safe-T Group Ltd posted a movement of +31.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,195,778 in trading volumes.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Safe-T Group Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.06%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Safe-T Group Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.83%, alongside a downfall of -14.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -23.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by -7.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.91% during last recorded quarter.