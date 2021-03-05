Here is why CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 12.67%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT), which is $4.81 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.202 after opening rate of $5.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.351 before closing at $5.20.

Recently in News on February 19, 2021, CBAK Energy Develops Special 26650 Battery for Ultra-low Temperature Application. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) (“CBAK Energy,” or the “Company”), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider, today announced that it has started the trial production of its special 26650 lithium battery (the “Special 26650 Battery”). Different from our regular 26650 batteries that the company is currently manufacturing and selling, the Special 26650 Battery is a self-developed battery model specifically designed for application in ultra-low temperature environments. The Special 26650 Battery has delivered satisfactory test performance results to date, while the trial’s production yield rate has also been very close to our required level for mass production. The Company believes that it will be capable of achieving mass delivery of its Special 26650 Battery by the second half of 2021. You can read further details here

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.59 on 02/19/21, with the lowest value was $4.35 for the same time period, recorded on 03/04/21.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) full year performance was 839.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. shares are logging -57.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1236.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $11.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6859856 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) recorded performance in the market was -4.94%, having the revenues showcasing -30.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 467.58M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Analysts verdict on CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CBAK Energy Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.87, with a change in the price was noted +1.10. In a similar fashion, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. posted a movement of +29.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,728,880 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CBAT is recording 1.97 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.46%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of CBAK Energy Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 545.64%, alongside a boost of 839.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -35.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.49% during last recorded quarter.