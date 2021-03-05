Geron Corporation (GERN) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.27

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Geron Corporation (GERN), which is $1.77 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.805 after opening rate of $1.68 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.63 before closing at $1.70.

Recently in News on March 1, 2021, Geron to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 11, 2021. Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11, 2021 via press release, which will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com/investors. Geron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results as well as recent events at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. You can read further details here

Geron Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3550 on 02/03/21, with the lowest value was $1.5600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Geron Corporation (GERN) full year performance was 53.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Geron Corporation shares are logging -26.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 136.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $2.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6224509 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Geron Corporation (GERN) recorded performance in the market was 11.32%, having the revenues showcasing -3.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 555.73M, as it employees total of 45 workers.

Specialists analysis on Geron Corporation (GERN)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Geron Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8135, with a change in the price was noted -0.2200. In a similar fashion, Geron Corporation posted a movement of -11.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,121,162 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GERN is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Trends and Technical analysis: Geron Corporation (GERN)

Raw Stochastic average of Geron Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.37%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.76%, alongside a boost of 53.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.80% during last recorded quarter.