Gear up for the change! Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) has hit the volume of 10414

At the end of the latest market close, Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) was valued at $14.99. The stock current value is $14.84.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.38 on 02/02/21, with the lowest value was $14.54 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) full year performance was 1.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are logging -3.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.01 and $15.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10414 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) recorded performance in the market was 1.08%, having the revenues showcasing 0.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 86.68M.

Market experts do have their say about Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.84, with a change in the price was noted +0.23. In a similar fashion, Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund posted a movement of +1.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,731 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)

Raw Stochastic average of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.96%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by 0.00%, alongside a boost of 1.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 1.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.13% during last recorded quarter.