EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.19

Let’s start up with the current stock price of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG), which is $71.43 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $73.87 after opening rate of $67.45 while the lowest price it went was recorded $67.23 before closing at $66.99.

Recently in News on January 12, 2021, EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results for February 26, 2021. EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 9 a.m. Central time (10 a.m. Eastern time). Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access a live webcast of the conference call. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for one year. You can read further details here

EOG Resources Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $73.87 on 03/04/21, with the lowest value was $48.60 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) full year performance was 11.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, EOG Resources Inc. shares are logging -1.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 164.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.00 and $72.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7292809 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) recorded performance in the market was 43.23%, having the revenues showcasing 53.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.56B, as it employees total of 2900 workers.

The Analysts eye on EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)

During the last month, 20 analysts gave the EOG Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 50.75, with a change in the price was noted +33.76. In a similar fashion, EOG Resources Inc. posted a movement of +89.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,509,961 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EOG is recording 0.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

Technical rundown of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)

Raw Stochastic average of EOG Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.00%.

Considering, the past performance of EOG Resources Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 58.00%, alongside a boost of 11.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.51% during last recorded quarter.