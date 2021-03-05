Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Quarterly Performance is 103.91%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG). It is currently valued at $81.26. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $82.86, after setting-off with the price of $75.53. Company’s stock value dipped to $75.51 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $74.44.

Recently in News on March 4, 2021, Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Conditional Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Its 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 and QEP Resources, Inc.’s 5.375% Senior Notes due 2022, 5.250% Senior Notes due 2023 and 5.625% Senior Notes due 2026. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) (“Diamondback” or the “Company”) today announced that, in connection with the pending all-stock acquisition of QEP Resources, Inc. (“QEP”), it has commenced (i) a cash tender offer (the “Diamondback Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of Diamondback’s outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and (ii) cash tender offers (the “QEP Tender Offers” and, together with the Diamondback Tender Offer, the “Tender Offers”) to purchase any and all of QEP’s outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”), 5.250% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”) and 5.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes” and, together with the 2022 Notes and the 2023 Notes, the “QEP Notes” and, the QEP Notes together with the 2025 Notes, the “Notes”) from holders of each series of the Notes. In connection with the Tender Offers, Diamondback is also soliciting consents from holders of each series of the Notes (collectively, the “Consent Solicitations”) to effect certain amendments to the indentures governing each series of the Notes (collectively, the “Indentures”). The terms and conditions of the Diamondback Tender Offer and related Consent Solicitation are described in the Offer to Purchase for Cash and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated March 4, 2021 (the “Diamondback Offer to Purchase”). The terms and conditions of the QEP Tender Offers and Consent Solicitation are described in the Offer to Purchase for Cash and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated March 4, 2021 (the “QEP Offer to Purchase” and, together with the Diamondback Offer to Purchase, the “Offers to Purchase”). You can read further details here

Diamondback Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $82.86 on 03/04/21, with the lowest value was $47.56 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) full year performance was 33.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Diamondback Energy Inc. shares are logging 4.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 458.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.55 and $78.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5742558 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) recorded performance in the market was 67.89%, having the revenues showcasing 103.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.80B, as it employees total of 732 workers.

The Analysts eye on Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)

During the last month, 27 analysts gave the Diamondback Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 48.74, with a change in the price was noted +50.14. In a similar fashion, Diamondback Energy Inc. posted a movement of +161.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,675,341 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FANG is recording 0.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.64.

Technical rundown of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)

Raw Stochastic average of Diamondback Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.42%.

Considering, the past performance of Diamondback Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 111.17%, alongside a boost of 33.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 103.91% during last recorded quarter.