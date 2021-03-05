Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.01

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), which is $30.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $30.95 after opening rate of $30.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $29.44 before closing at $29.75.

Recently in News on March 4, 2021, Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results. Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – March 4, 2021) – Commenting on the Company’s 2020 results, Tim McKay, President of Canadian Natural (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) stated “The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic effected the very way we conducted our lives and the way we operated our businesses. Through the year we took protocols to protect our stakeholders and would like to thank our employees, contractors, suppliers and shareholders for their support through this challenging year. You can read further details here

Canadian Natural Resources Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.95 on 03/04/21, with the lowest value was $22.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) full year performance was 22.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares are logging 0.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 352.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.71 and $30.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7431369 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) recorded performance in the market was 26.20%, having the revenues showcasing 31.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.17B, as it employees total of 10180 workers.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Canadian Natural Resources Limited a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.14, with a change in the price was noted +12.38. In a similar fashion, Canadian Natural Resources Limited posted a movement of +68.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,522,429 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNQ is recording 0.73 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Canadian Natural Resources Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.86%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Canadian Natural Resources Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.13%, alongside a boost of 22.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.16% during last recorded quarter.