Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 31.68K

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) is priced at $6.23 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.46 and reached a high price of $6.53, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.35. The stock touched a low price of $6.13.

Recently in News on February 24, 2021, Bright Scholar to Acquire 18% Equity Interests in Golden Ballet Dance to Accelerate the Expansion of Complementary Business. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (“Bright Scholar,” the “Company,” “we” or “our”) (NYSE: BEDU), a global premier education service company, today announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire 18% equity interests in Golden Ballet Dance (“Golden Ballet”). The Company targets to close the transaction in April 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the completion of relevant corporate and regulatory procedures. You can read further details here

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.64 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $5.63 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) full year performance was -24.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited shares are logging -29.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.51 and $8.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 41722 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) recorded performance in the market was 10.24%, having the revenues showcasing 0.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 749.93M, as it employees total of 11499 workers.

Analysts verdict on Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.24, with a change in the price was noted -0.22. In a similar fashion, Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited posted a movement of -3.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 27,232 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BEDU is recording 1.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.70%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.12%, alongside a downfall of -24.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by 0.00% during last recorded quarter.