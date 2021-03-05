Analysts Mean recommendation for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) is priced at $0.78 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.9018 and reached a high price of $0.905, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.92. The stock touched a low price of $0.75.

Recently in News on February 16, 2021, Staffing 360 Solutions Improves Balance Sheet, Reduces Debt by 55%, Anticipates Reporting Increased Fourth Quarter Revenue. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a staffing company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today discussed its improved balance sheet and previewed fourth quarter revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4200 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.6650 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) full year performance was 15.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. shares are logging -76.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 179.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $3.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5915470 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) recorded performance in the market was 16.38%, having the revenues showcasing -28.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.58M, as it employees total of 270 workers.

Specialists analysis on Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0051, with a change in the price was noted +0.1532. In a similar fashion, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. posted a movement of +24.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,254,074 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

Raw Stochastic average of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.54%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.37%, alongside a boost of 15.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.24% during last recorded quarter.