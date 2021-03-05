Analysts Mean recommendation for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) was 1.60: Is this the key time?

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) is priced at $35.56 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $32.84 and reached a high price of $36.20, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $32.49. The stock touched a low price of $30.78.

Recently in News on March 5, 2021, Nurix Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $31.00 per share. The public offering was upsized from the previously announced size of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock. All shares of common stock are being offered by Nurix. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $139.5 million. In addition, Nurix has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on March 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -32.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 133.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.21 and $52.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 510900 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) recorded performance in the market was -1.19%, having the revenues showcasing -24.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.19B, as it employees total of 135 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nurix Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.94, with a change in the price was noted +10.95. In a similar fashion, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +44.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 247,119 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NRIX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX)

Raw Stochastic average of Nurix Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.88%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Nurix Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.19%. The shares increased approximately by -2.78% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.58% during last recorded quarter.