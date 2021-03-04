Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -11.11%: What to Expect?

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) is priced at $10.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.44 and reached a high price of $10.54, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.22. The stock touched a low price of $10.18.

Recently in News on March 4, 2021, DeepGreen, Developer of the World’s Largest Estimated Resource of Battery Metals for EVs, to Combine with Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation. Transaction combines the first ESG-focused SPAC with a developer of the world’s largest and highest-grade estimated source of electric vehicle (EV) battery metals that are expected to be produced at low cost with dramatically reduced social and environmental impact. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -20.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.70 and $12.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3826959 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) recorded performance in the market was -5.02%, having the revenues showcasing -1.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 378.55M.

Market experts do have their say about Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.65, with a change in the price was noted +0.11. In a similar fashion, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +1.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 770,332 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOAC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.18%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.02%. The shares -4.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.92% during last recorded quarter.