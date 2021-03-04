Sunlands Technology Group (STG) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.14M

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) is priced at $1.26 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.17 and reached a high price of $1.19, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.13. The stock touched a low price of $1.11.

Recently in News on November 18, 2020, Sunlands Technology Group Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Gross billings (non-GAAP) increased by 6.6% year-over-year. You can read further details here

Sunlands Technology Group had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9500 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $1.0387 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) full year performance was -54.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sunlands Technology Group shares are logging -57.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.68 and $2.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1458047 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sunlands Technology Group (STG) recorded performance in the market was 3.67%, having the revenues showcasing -11.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 206.64M, as it employees total of 2880 workers.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3520, with a change in the price was noted -0.6800. In a similar fashion, Sunlands Technology Group posted a movement of -39.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 699,193 in trading volumes.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Sunlands Technology Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.15%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Sunlands Technology Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.93%, alongside a downfall of -54.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.72% during last recorded quarter.