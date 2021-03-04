Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) was down -2.35%

At the end of the latest market close, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) was valued at $12.36. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.88 while reaching the peak value of $13.08 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.33. The stock current value is $12.07.

Recently in News on March 4, 2021, RADA Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 4,500,000 Ordinary Shares. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (“RADA”) (NASDAQ and TASE: RADA), a global defense technology company, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 4,500,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $11.50 per share. The gross proceeds to RADA from this offering are expected to be approximately $51.75 million before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by RADA. You can read further details here

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.80 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $9.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/21.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) full year performance was 161.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. shares are logging -18.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 488.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.05 and $14.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1096284 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) recorded performance in the market was 26.77%, having the revenues showcasing 65.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 540.43M.

The Analysts eye on RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.37, with a change in the price was noted +5.30. In a similar fashion, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. posted a movement of +77.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 548,433 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA)

Raw Stochastic average of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.76%.

Considering, the past performance of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 73.11%, alongside a boost of 161.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 65.46% during last recorded quarter.