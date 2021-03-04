Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Dropbox Inc. (DBX) was down -2.31%

At the end of the latest market close, Dropbox Inc. (DBX) was valued at $22.95. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $22.94 while reaching the peak value of $23.305 and lowest value recorded on the day was $22.37. The stock current value is $22.42.

Recently in News on February 24, 2021, Dropbox, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of $1.306 Billion Convertible Senior Notes Offering. Dropbox, Inc. (“Dropbox”) (NASDAQ: DBX) today announced the pricing of $653,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and $653,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes” and, together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”). The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $1.135 billion. Dropbox also granted the initial purchasers of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $65,300,000 aggregate principal amount of 2026 Notes and up to an additional $65,300,000 aggregate principal amount of 2028 Notes. The sale of the Notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on February 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $1,286 million in net proceeds to Dropbox (or approximately $1,414 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full) after deducting the initial purchasers’ discount and estimated offering expenses payable by Dropbox. You can read further details here

Dropbox Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.70 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $21.57 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/21.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) full year performance was 16.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dropbox Inc. shares are logging -12.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.55 and $25.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13944853 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dropbox Inc. (DBX) recorded performance in the market was 1.04%, having the revenues showcasing 12.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.34B, as it employees total of 2760 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Dropbox Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.52, with a change in the price was noted +2.76. In a similar fashion, Dropbox Inc. posted a movement of +14.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,171,900 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DBX is recording 0.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.51.

Technical breakdown of Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

Raw Stochastic average of Dropbox Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.57%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Dropbox Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.90%, alongside a boost of 16.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.27% during last recorded quarter.