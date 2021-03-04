Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Could Pay Off Investors

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) is priced at $4.15 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.87 and reached a high price of $4.35, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.85. The stock touched a low price of $3.705.

Recently in News on March 3, 2021, Just Energy Files Petition with the Public Utility Commission of Texas for Relief from ERCOT Settlements Related to the Texas Extreme Weather Event. Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:JE; NYSE:JE), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers and carbon offsets, announced today that it has filed a petition with the Public Utility Commission (the “Commission”) requesting an order that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (“ERCOT”) deviate from the deadlines and timing in its Protocols and Market Guides related to settlements, collateral obligations, and invoice payments and suspend the execution or issuance of invoices or settlements for intervals during the dates of February 14, 2021 through February 19, 2021, until issues related to the catastrophic winter event of February 2021 raised by executive and legislative branches of the Texas authorities are investigated, addressed, and resolved. Alternatively, Just Energy requested that the Commission grant a waiver of certain ERCOT Protocols to allow Just Energy to delay payment of certain invoices related to the Weather Event (as defined below) while exercising its rights under the ERCOT Protocols to dispute the invoiced payment amounts. You can read further details here

Just Energy Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.90 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $3.41 for the same time period, recorded on 02/23/21.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) full year performance was -86.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Just Energy Group Inc. shares are logging -88.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.41 and $34.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5942486 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) recorded performance in the market was -11.32%, having the revenues showcasing -15.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 199.41M, as it employees total of 880 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.41, with a change in the price was noted -1.17. In a similar fashion, Just Energy Group Inc. posted a movement of -21.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,315,094 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE)

Raw Stochastic average of Just Energy Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.12%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Just Energy Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -65.33%, alongside a downfall of -86.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by -39.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.31% during last recorded quarter.