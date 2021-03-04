Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) Could Pay Off Investors

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) is priced at $8.13 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.87 and reached a high price of $9.35, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.90. The stock touched a low price of $8.65.

Recently in News on March 4, 2021, Huize Holding Limited to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 10, 2021. Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading independent online long-term life and health insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Huize Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.85 on 02/19/21, with the lowest value was $6.18 for the same time period, recorded on 01/22/21.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) full year performance was -16.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Huize Holding Limited shares are logging -42.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.83 and $14.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 555969 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) recorded performance in the market was 27.14%, having the revenues showcasing 21.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 495.82M, as it employees total of 1160 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Huize Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.59, with a change in the price was noted -0.14. In a similar fashion, Huize Holding Limited posted a movement of -1.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 109,676 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HUIZ is recording 0.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Technical breakdown of Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Huize Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.00%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Huize Holding Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.63%, alongside a downfall of -16.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.25% during last recorded quarter.