Here is why The Mosaic Company (MOS) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.57%

The Mosaic Company (MOS) is priced at $31.56 after the most recent trading session.

Recently in News on February 25, 2021, Mosaic to Host the Fourth Installment of its Analyst Presentations Series. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has announced that company executives will be hosting a series of virtual Analyst Presentations to discuss its strategy, business unit performance, and outlook through 2023. The fourth installment will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am ET and will focus on the last of the company’s six strategic focus areas: Optimize Operating Assets and Capital Management. You can read further details here

The Mosaic Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.23 on 02/24/21, with the lowest value was $23.22 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) full year performance was 85.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Mosaic Company shares are logging -5.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 385.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.50 and $33.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6427185 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Mosaic Company (MOS) recorded performance in the market was 37.16%, having the revenues showcasing 43.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.53B, as it employees total of 12617 workers.

Analysts verdict on The Mosaic Company (MOS)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the The Mosaic Company a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.55, with a change in the price was noted +11.82. In a similar fashion, The Mosaic Company posted a movement of +59.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,366,660 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MOS is recording 0.48 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.43.

The Mosaic Company (MOS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of The Mosaic Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.56%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of The Mosaic Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 73.12%, alongside a boost of 85.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.72% during last recorded quarter.