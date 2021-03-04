Here is why ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 12.12%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT), which is $20.80 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $24.125 after opening rate of $23.56 while the lowest price it went was recorded $21.33 before closing at $22.46.

Recently in News on February 23, 2021, ClearPoint Neuro Announces Closing of Public Offering of 2,127,660 Shares of Common Stock. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, today announced the closing of its previously disclosed public offering of common stock. The total number of shares of common stock sold was 2,127,660, composed of 1,850,140 shares of common stock initially offered at a public offering price of $23.50 per share and an additional 277,520 shares of common stock sold pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares at the price of $22.09 per share. The net proceeds to the Company from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are approximately $46.8 million. The Company will use the net proceeds from the offering to fund product development and research and development activities and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.29 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $14.35 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) full year performance was 343.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ClearPoint Neuro Inc. shares are logging -33.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 627.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.86 and $31.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 372318 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) recorded performance in the market was 41.35%, having the revenues showcasing 109.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 403.83M, as it employees total of 33 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ClearPoint Neuro Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.66, with a change in the price was noted +13.84. In a similar fashion, ClearPoint Neuro Inc. posted a movement of +261.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 280,697 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLPT is recording 178.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 177.00.

Technical breakdown of ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT)

Raw Stochastic average of ClearPoint Neuro Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.16%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ClearPoint Neuro Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 411.62%, alongside a boost of 343.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 109.91% during last recorded quarter.