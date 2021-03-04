Here is why Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 10.71%

Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) is priced at $2.20 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.02 and reached a high price of $2.36, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.01. The stock touched a low price of $1.97.

Recently in News on March 1, 2021, Castlight Health Launches New Resource to Help Employers Address COVID-19 Vaccine Navigation and Vaccine Literacy. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT), a leader in healthcare navigation, today announced a new COVID-19 vaccine navigation feature embedded directly into the Castlight app. With the anticipated increase in COVID-19 vaccine availability in the coming months, the new feature provides employers with a convenient, centralized resource that allows employees to navigate COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and availability and access critical educational content that aims to improve vaccine literacy. You can read further details here

Castlight Health Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.36 on 03/03/21, with the lowest value was $1.18 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) full year performance was 117.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Castlight Health Inc. shares are logging 2.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 266.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.60 and $2.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5031200 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) recorded performance in the market was 69.23%, having the revenues showcasing 74.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 352.90M, as it employees total of 440 workers.

Specialists analysis on Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.38, with a change in the price was noted +1.16. In a similar fashion, Castlight Health Inc. posted a movement of +111.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 899,738 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSLT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT)

Raw Stochastic average of Castlight Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.26%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 69.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 59.42%, alongside a boost of 117.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 74.60% during last recorded quarter.