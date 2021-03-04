Gear up for the change! ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has hit the volume of 5070925

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), which is $47.79 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $55.71 after opening rate of $55.69 while the lowest price it went was recorded $47.2582 before closing at $56.11.

Recently in News on February 23, 2021, ZoomInfo to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences. ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that ZoomInfo executives expect to participate in the following virtual investor events in March. For more information on specific events, presentation times, and webcast details (if available), visit the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares are logging -25.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.83 and $64.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5070925 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) recorded performance in the market was -0.91%, having the revenues showcasing -6.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.90B, as it employees total of 1287 workers.

The Analysts eye on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 46.15, with a change in the price was noted +2.58. In a similar fashion, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +5.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,386,545 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZI is recording 1.99 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.99.

Technical rundown of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

Raw Stochastic average of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.81%.

Considering, the past performance of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.91%. The shares increased approximately by -15.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.75% during last recorded quarter.