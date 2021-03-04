Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) is on the roll with an average volume of 264.86K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) was valued at $3.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.30 while reaching the peak value of $3.60 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.25. The stock current value is $3.58.

Recently in News on March 3, 2021, Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) (“Entravision” or the “Company”), a leading global media and marketing technology company, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.025 per share on the Company’s Class A, Class B and Class U common stock, in an aggregate amount of approximately $2.1 million. The quarterly dividend will be payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2021, and the common stock will trade ex-dividend on March 15, 2021. The Company currently anticipates that future cash dividends will be paid on a quarterly basis; however, any decision to pay future cash dividends will be subject to approval by the Board. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Entravision Communications Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.60 on 03/03/21, with the lowest value was $2.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) full year performance was 86.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Entravision Communications Corporation shares are logging -0.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 225.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.10 and $3.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1478189 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) recorded performance in the market was 30.18%, having the revenues showcasing 23.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 301.40M, as it employees total of 1104 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Entravision Communications Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.79, with a change in the price was noted +1.88. In a similar fashion, Entravision Communications Corporation posted a movement of +110.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 289,967 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EVC is recording 0.83 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.82.

Technical breakdown of Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC)

Raw Stochastic average of Entravision Communications Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.84%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Entravision Communications Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 135.53%, alongside a boost of 86.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.45% during last recorded quarter.