Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Quarterly Performance is 8.63%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) was valued at $19.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $19.21 while reaching the peak value of $19.529 and lowest value recorded on the day was $19.13. The stock current value is $18.38.

Recently in News on March 4, 2021, Dynex Capital, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) (the “Company”) announced today that it priced its public offering of 3,500,000 shares of common stock for total expected gross proceeds of approximately $64.2 million before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The Company granted the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 525,000 shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on March 8, 2021. You can read further details here

Dynex Capital Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.53 on 03/03/21, with the lowest value was $17.28 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) full year performance was 4.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dynex Capital Inc. shares are logging -5.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 161.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.04 and $19.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1256799 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) recorded performance in the market was 7.47%, having the revenues showcasing 8.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 502.35M, as it employees total of 20 workers.

Analysts verdict on Dynex Capital Inc. (DX)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Dynex Capital Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.70, with a change in the price was noted +1.98. In a similar fashion, Dynex Capital Inc. posted a movement of +12.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 367,732 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DX is recording 6.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Dynex Capital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.37%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Dynex Capital Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.77%, alongside a boost of 4.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.63% during last recorded quarter.