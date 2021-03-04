Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $10.00

For the readers interested in the stock health of Boqii Holding Limited (BQ). It is currently valued at $5.96. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.95, after setting-off with the price of $7.92. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.39 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.22.

Recently in News on March 3, 2021, Boqii Holding Limited – ADR to Host Earnings Call. Boqii Holding Limited – ADR (NYSE:BQ) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 3, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Boqii Holding Limited shares are logging -53.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.06 and $12.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1222698 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) recorded performance in the market was 14.40%, having the revenues showcasing -9.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 434.90M, as it employees total of 315 workers.

Specialists analysis on Boqii Holding Limited (BQ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Boqii Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.75, with a change in the price was noted -0.17. In a similar fashion, Boqii Holding Limited posted a movement of -2.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 724,906 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Boqii Holding Limited (BQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Boqii Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.01%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.40%. The shares increased approximately by -25.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -44.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.97% during last recorded quarter.