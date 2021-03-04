Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC) market price of $11.22 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC) is priced at $11.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.49 and reached a high price of $12.7295, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.36. The stock touched a low price of $11.20.

Recently in News on February 23, 2021, UPDATE – Archer Announces Commitment to Launching Its Urban Air Mobility Network In Los Angeles by 2024. Archer, a leader in the Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) space commercializing electric vertical takeoff and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft, has announced its commitment to launching its first UAM network in Los Angeles by 2024. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlas Crest Investment Corp. shares are logging -39.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.73 and $18.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7947254 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC) recorded performance in the market was 11.53%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 561.00M.

The Analysts eye on Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atlas Crest Investment Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.40%.

Considering, the past performance of Atlas Crest Investment Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.53%. The shares -17.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.15% in the period of the last 30 days.