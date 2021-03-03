UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 7.08M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC), which is $9.13 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.65 after opening rate of $8.14 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.04 before closing at $7.63.

Recently in News on February 3, 2021, UWM Holdings Corporation Announces UWM’s Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results;

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

$1.37 Billion 4Q20 Net Income and Declares First Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per share. $54.7 Billion in 4Q20 Loan Volume;4Q20 Production grows 71% as Compared to Q419. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UWM Holdings Corporation Class shares are logging -36.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.24 and $14.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 33622504 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) recorded performance in the market was -30.46%, having the revenues showcasing -9.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.79B, as it employees total of 6800 workers.

Market experts do have their say about UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the UWM Holdings Corporation Class a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.42, with a change in the price was noted -0.92. In a similar fashion, UWM Holdings Corporation Class posted a movement of -9.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,827,991 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UWMC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC)

Raw Stochastic average of UWM Holdings Corporation Class in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.07%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of UWM Holdings Corporation Class, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.46%. The shares 13.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.87% during last recorded quarter.