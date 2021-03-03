Time to Buy Beat-Down Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) is priced at $13.40 after the most recent trading session.

Recently in News on March 3, 2021, Horizon Technology Finance Corp. to Host Earnings Call. Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 3, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.30 on 02/25/21, with the lowest value was $12.23 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) full year performance was 22.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares are logging -12.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 197.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.51 and $15.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 591768 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) recorded performance in the market was 12.99%, having the revenues showcasing 17.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 274.78M.

Analysts verdict on Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.05, with a change in the price was noted +0.25. In a similar fashion, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation posted a movement of +1.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 176,227 in trading volumes.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.83%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.46%, alongside a boost of 22.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 3.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.80% during last recorded quarter.