Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Versus Systems Inc. (VS) was up 2.29%

At the end of the latest market close, Versus Systems Inc. (VS) was valued at $9.61. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.14 while reaching the peak value of $10.15 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.47. The stock current value is $9.83.

Recently in News on February 22, 2021, Versus Systems Announces Voluntary Delisting From Canadian Securities Exchange. Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) (CSE:VS) (FRANKFURT:BMVB) today announced plans to withdraw its common shares from listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) effective February 25, 2021. Versus’ common shares (CUSIP 92535P808) have been traded on the CSE since 2016 under the symbol VS, the same as its Nasdaq symbol. Following the recent listing of its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market, the Company has decided to withdraw from the CSE. Versus will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol VS and on the Frankfurt stock exchange under the symbol BMVB and will continue to be a Canadian Reporting Issuer. You can read further details here

Versus Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.50 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $6.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/15/21.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) full year performance was 199.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Versus Systems Inc. shares are logging -34.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 395.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.98 and $14.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 84534 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Versus Systems Inc. (VS) recorded performance in the market was -23.12%, having the revenues showcasing 74.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 117.81M.

The Analysts eye on Versus Systems Inc. (VS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Versus Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.51, with a change in the price was noted +6.77. In a similar fashion, Versus Systems Inc. posted a movement of +217.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 25,184 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Versus Systems Inc. (VS)

Raw Stochastic average of Versus Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.25%.

Considering, the past performance of Versus Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 216.12%, alongside a boost of 199.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 74.50% during last recorded quarter.