Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) was down -11.40%

For the readers interested in the stock health of LifeMD Inc. (LFMD). It is currently valued at $18.88. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $21.60, after setting-off with the price of $21.32. Company’s stock value dipped to $18.81 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $21.31.

Recently in News on February 22, 2021, Conversion Labs Begins Trading Under New Company Name, LifeMD, and Ticker Symbol, LFMD. Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLB) (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, will begin trading at the opening of the market today under its new name, LifeMD, Inc., and Nasdaq ticker symbol, LFMD. The stock’s new CUSIP number will be 53216B 104. You can read further details here

LifeMD Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.02 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $5.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) full year performance was 2760.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LifeMD Inc. shares are logging -42.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3676.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $33.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1126823 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) recorded performance in the market was 189.13%, having the revenues showcasing 116.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 411.40M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Market experts do have their say about LifeMD Inc. (LFMD)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the LifeMD Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.41, with a change in the price was noted +11.03. In a similar fashion, LifeMD Inc. posted a movement of +140.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 487,220 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of LifeMD Inc. (LFMD)

Raw Stochastic average of LifeMD Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.76%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of LifeMD Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 189.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 263.08%, alongside a boost of 2760.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by -9.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 116.76% during last recorded quarter.