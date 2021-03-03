Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Quarterly Performance is 117.86%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO). It is currently valued at $1.22. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.52, after setting-off with the price of $1.51. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.20 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.52.

Recently in News on March 2, 2021, Luokung Has Sought Clarification on U.S. Persons’ Trading Deadline and May Seek Removal from U.S. Department of Defense List. Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), a leading interactive location-based services and big data processing technology company in China, today announced that the Company has sought clarification of the deadline for U.S. persons to refrain from trading Luokung securities and derivatives. The deadline could be March 15, 2021 or May 27, 2021, depending on whether General License 1A (defined below) applies to the Company. This update relates to Luokung’s previously issued statement: Luokung Announces Statement on Being Included in the Relevant List by the U.S Department of Defense. You can read further details here

Luokung Technology Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8600 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.5808 for the same time period, recorded on 01/19/21.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) full year performance was 38.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Luokung Technology Corp. shares are logging -68.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 258.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.34 and $3.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 28984312 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) recorded performance in the market was 79.41%, having the revenues showcasing 117.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 452.82M, as it employees total of 182 workers.

Analysts verdict on Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Luokung Technology Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7669, with a change in the price was noted +0.7400. In a similar fashion, Luokung Technology Corp. posted a movement of +154.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,876,748 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LKCO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Luokung Technology Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.49%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Luokung Technology Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 79.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 139.69%, alongside a boost of 38.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -36.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 98.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 117.86% during last recorded quarter.