Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) Profit Margins posted 5.50% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) was valued at $4.49. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.58 while reaching the peak value of $4.68 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.49. The stock current value is $4.00.

Recently in News on February 17, 2021, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of March, April, and May 2021. Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of March, April, and May 2021. You can read further details here

Highway Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.82 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $3.92 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) full year performance was 116.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Highway Holdings Limited shares are logging -31.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 131.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.73 and $5.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 104487 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) recorded performance in the market was 9.78%, having the revenues showcasing 17.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.27M, as it employees total of 200 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Highway Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.11, with a change in the price was noted +1.20. In a similar fashion, Highway Holdings Limited posted a movement of +37.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 97,611 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HIHO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO)

Raw Stochastic average of Highway Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.64%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Highway Holdings Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.68%, alongside a boost of 116.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.54% during last recorded quarter.