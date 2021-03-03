Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.33

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) is priced at $2.07 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.073 and reached a high price of $2.22, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.99. The stock touched a low price of $2.02.

Recently in News on February 18, 2021, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 44,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $2.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $88,400,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. After deducting underwriting fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company, the net proceeds to the Company were approximately $82.1 million. You can read further details here

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.18 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.83 for the same time period, recorded on 02/26/21.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) full year performance was -37.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -57.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 107.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $4.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8250186 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) recorded performance in the market was -5.48%, having the revenues showcasing 22.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 164.50M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

The Analysts eye on Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.44, with a change in the price was noted -1.00. In a similar fashion, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -32.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,552,559 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HEPA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical rundown of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)

Raw Stochastic average of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.57%.

Considering, the past performance of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -35.31%, alongside a downfall of -37.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.49% during last recorded quarter.