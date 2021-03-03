Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -12.85%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS), which is $1.65 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.79 after opening rate of $1.71 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.65 before closing at $1.70.

Recently in News on March 2, 2021, Genius Brands International’s Kartoon Channel! to Stream Weekly “Friday Family Fun Films” Featuring Five “Scooby-Doo” Animated Films, “Stan Lee’s Mighty 7” and Others, Starting March 2021. Genius Brands International, Inc. “Genius Brands” (GNUS:NASDAQ) continues to rapidly populate its premier digital platform, Kartoon Channel!, with the most successful kid’s content, anytime, anywhere for free, now bringing five “Scooby-Doo” animated movies from Warner Bros. Entertainment to the channel to launch “Friday Family Fun Films” on March 5, 2021. You can read further details here

Genius Brands International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.0600 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $1.3200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) full year performance was 493.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genius Brands International Inc. shares are logging -85.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3097.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.05 and $11.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9715014 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) recorded performance in the market was 19.57%, having the revenues showcasing 13.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 486.27M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Analysts verdict on Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genius Brands International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5148, with a change in the price was noted +0.4900. In a similar fashion, Genius Brands International Inc. posted a movement of +42.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 28,811,615 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNUS is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Brands International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.68%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Genius Brands International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.74%, alongside a boost of 493.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.79% during last recorded quarter.