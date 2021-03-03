Gear up for the change! Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) has hit the volume of 2374715

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), which is $25.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $25.32 after opening rate of $24.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $23.81 before closing at $22.63.

Recently in News on March 1, 2021, REPAY Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results. Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Repay Holdings Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.66 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $21.26 for the same time period, recorded on 02/26/21.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) full year performance was 38.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Repay Holdings Corporation shares are logging -12.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 133.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.69 and $28.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2374715 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) recorded performance in the market was -8.26%, having the revenues showcasing 4.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.18B, as it employees total of 243 workers.

Analysts verdict on Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Repay Holdings Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.45, with a change in the price was noted +0.54. In a similar fashion, Repay Holdings Corporation posted a movement of +2.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 934,973 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RPAY is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.48.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Repay Holdings Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.23%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Repay Holdings Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.62%, alongside a boost of 38.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.17% during last recorded quarter.