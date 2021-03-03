Gear up for the change! MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) has hit the volume of 2398714

For the readers interested in the stock health of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ). It is currently valued at $10.30. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $8.98, after setting-off with the price of $8.98. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.35 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $8.50.

Recently in News on March 3, 2021, MingZhu Logistics and Huawei Logistics Enter Strategic Cooperation Agreement. Crucial, Integrated Link Between Manufacturers and Railway Transport. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited shares are logging -82.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 181.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.66 and $58.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2398714 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) recorded performance in the market was -16.34%, having the revenues showcasing 103.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 105.15M, as it employees total of 210 workers.

Specialists analysis on MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YGMZ is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Trends and Technical analysis: MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)

Raw Stochastic average of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.09%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.34%. The shares increased approximately by 2.78% in the 7-day charts and went up by -75.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 103.71% during last recorded quarter.